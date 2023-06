— Second District Supervisor Laura Capps’ first name was listed incorrectly in a News-Press story Tuesday about oil piers being removed from Haskell’s Beach in Goleta. The name was corrected in the website version at newspress.com.

— An article in Saturday’s Voices section reported U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, voted against a class 1 classification of fentanyl. To be clear, Rep. Carbajal voted for that classification in a recent vote, according to clerk.house.gov/Votes/2023237.