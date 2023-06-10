CORSER, Janet Elaine

1934 – 2023

Janet “Jan” Elaine Corser, 89, passed away peacefully at home on May 28th, 2023, in Lompoc, California. She was born at her home in Kingston, New Hampshire on April 28th, 1934, to the late G. Austin Kemp and Josephine Rogers.

Jan was a talented and creative woman who loved music, art, and fashion.

She was an accomplished musician for over 70 years, a freelance artist in organ performance, and a renowned church organist having studied under such illustrious teachers as Professor George Faxon, Boston University, Dr. David Smith, Occidental College, and Dr. Ennis Fruhauf, UC Santa Barbara. She was a church organist for over 50 years, holding positions in Washington DC, New Hampshire, Germany, Santa Maria California and Lompoc California. During her tenure as church organist, she hosted numerous professional organ concerts, and performed at many as well. Jan was an officer of the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Most recently she was the organist of the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc until her retirement in 2014. A member of the church wrote, “You have won our hearts not only with your expert organ playing, but with also your faithfulness to serve week after week in the service of Christ.” After retirement she continued to sing in the church choir.

Jan was also a piano teacher, offering lessons to hundreds of students in her home for over 40 years. She was known for not only improving the technical skills of her students but also teaching them the importance of patience and maintaining a positive attitude in all aspects of their lives.

She had a passion for calligraphy, cake decorating, baking, crafting, and sewing, and made beautiful cakes and gifts for her family and friends. Jan enjoyed shopping and always had a flair for style.

Jan was a generous and compassionate person who cared deeply for others. She supported many charitable causes and organizations with her donations and friendship. Especially devoted to her church and its ministries, she was a faithful servant of Christ who touched many lives with her music and kindness.

Jan married Karl Corser Jr. in 1951, and traveled with him to Germany and various installations in the United States as he served in the US Air Force. They settled in Lompoc in 1967, and raised their four children there. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, who passed away in 2018. Jan is survived by her four children: Ann Scott (Andy), Robert Corser (Cathy), Judy Chambers (Bob), David Corser (Avona); seven grandchildren: Karl Scott (Megan), Aimee Moyers (Dan), Ellen Abrams (Evan), Nicholas Chambers (Whitney Gurner), Nathan Chambers, Andrea Cardona, Jerel Cardona (Bradley); and seven great-grandchildren: Jacob, Isabella, Violet, Cameron, Tanner, Ava and Ceara.

One of the great joys of Jan’s life was her little French Bulldog, Pumba, whom she loved dearly.

A family graveside service will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on June 17th, 2023, at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be held on June 17th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 N. F Street, officiated by Pastor Joy Price. A reception will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jan’s memory to the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc.

The family would like to thank Dr Carl Schlosser, the staff of VNA Health Hospice of Santa Barbara, and the wonderful caregivers from 1Heart Caregiver Services (Sandra, Vicky, Ashley and their manager Karen) for their kindness, care

and compassion.

Jan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, teacher, and musician. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and joy.