Cory Seager shines again for Dodgers

Corey Seager has been coming up big for the Dodgers as of late.

Tuesday was no exception.

Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tie breaking run in the eighth inning to give L.A. a 2-1 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners.

It was the Dodgers seventh straight victory.

Seager and Barnes were the only two L.A. players to finish with multiple hits, as each tallied a pair. Los Angeles also got great starting pitching from Tony Gonsolin, who tossed six shutout innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. The Dodgers (18-7) own the best record in the National League.

The four-game series continues tonight in Seattle.

Things didn’t work out quite the same for the Angels, as they fell to the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, on Tuesday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

Pablo Sandoval homered and drove in three runs, while Trevor Cahill allowed one run over the first four innings to lead San Francisco. Cahill was done after four innings. He allowed four hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford had two hits each, while Sandoval led the way with three. Crawford drove in a pair of runs and Belt had one RBI.

The Giants and Angels resume their four-game series tonight in San Francisco.

— Gerry Fall