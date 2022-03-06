Cosplay Kart Racing Competition planned in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria’s Task Force on Youth Safety invites teens in grades 7-12 to design, build and race a cosplay kart at the first annual Cosplay Kart Racing Competition.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive, Santa Maria.

The Cosplay Karts Racing Competition is intended to foster teens’ creative expression, camaraderie and ingenuity in a fun and supervised setting. Teens will need to form a team of up to four participants to compete. Prizes will be awarded to the teams with the fastest race time, best kart design and most creative costumes.

Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. The registration forms are available at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., and at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St. The deadline to register is 7 p.m. March 17.

Building supplies and tools will be provided at the event. Teams may not use pre-constructed materials or personal equipment to build the cosplay karts.

To request a digital registration form, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Katherine Zehnder