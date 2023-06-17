Cost of a lockdown

Driving a nation inside changed things forever

COURTESY CDC

Columnist Henry Schulte is warning about the impact of the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Above is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s image of the COVID-19 molecule.

There’s a disturbance in the Force.

The world has changed. Something is different post-COVID. It’s hard to define but things are just not the same.

We’ve all heard about or know someone who says they’re dealing with long-term COVID. I believe the entire planet is dealing with a form of long-term COVID.

The global fear was overwhelming as we watched a virus sweep across countries and transfixed watching the death tolls rising, all wondering if we were next.

As it turned out, many of us were or knew someone who succumbed to the China virus. You can play the political tap dance all you want, but the virus came from China.

It’s been all but proven it was leaked from a lab that America contributed financially, which was doing research on how to kill as many human beings as possible.

When it was announced the world was officially dealing with a pandemic, heart rates rose wondering what that was going to entail. America always had a sense of false security that stuff like that wasn’t going to happen here.

But when planes full of infected travelers from China were allowed to fly into the country unchecked, that myth was squashed. COVID-19 rapidly burned its way from the redwoods to the Smoky Mountains to Martha’s Vineyard.

Then something else happened. Something almost worse than the virus.

Leading medical organizations and prominent virologists began imposing restrictions and “suggestions” on how to slow the spread based on guessing.

That’s when the extraordinary occurred: Liberal politicians suddenly earned their medical degrees overnight and became virologists themselves. They used their new-found knowledge to shut America down. To slowly strangle the entire nation a mere breath away from death.

It was when America stood still and long-term COVID took root.

The consequences of driving an entire nation indoors, the entire planet, changed things forever. More people turned to drugs and alcohol to cope. People stopped working and relied on government handouts; many still do.

The country lost its motivation. Kids didn’t bother with school and turned to gaming and staring at their cell phones.

Those who did work from home didn’t want to go back to the office. The ripple effect was empty office buildings and less productivity.

Suicides rose (sadly for black kids ages 10 to 24, up nearly 40%) and are still climbing overall, and our streets became flooded with 600,000 mentally ill drug addicts.

Depression rocketed. People gained weight and didn’t take care of themselves. What was the point?

And now we see more and more kids, because they are mostly kids, unleashing their mental instability shooting up schools and shopping malls. Which I believe is a direct byproduct of long-term COVID.

We’re still on edge if we hear reports about another variant hitting Europe. Is this going to be the next round? Are politicians going to shut things down again? Do we have to go back to wearing the dreaded, worthless masks? Will you lose your job or livelihood because you didn’t get a booster?

Will another virus be even worse and burn through more bodies across the globe?

The answer to that one is yes in my opinion. I think the day will come when the population of the planet will be reduced by a significant amount by a microscopic bug. Whether it be a man-made cause or natural, it will be beyond the control of us simple humans.

From this last bout, what were some other long-term consequences? Again, in my opinion, despite having their own virus issues, China came out on top.

With our present leadership being the weakest in American history, businesses still struggling to rebound, many gone forever, a workforce who is nearly non-existent, an infrastructure on the collapse (where did those trillions go that President Joe Biden alloted to fix our roads and bridges?), a depletion of our military supplies to a corrupt foreign nation (billions of dollars burning on the fields in Ukraine), inflation robbing the livelihoods of millions and our need to rely on foreign nations for fuel to keep our country going, we are in a very fragile state.

China and the world are watching our breakdown. We’re destroying ourselves from the inside out. The countries who want to see our destruction need only sit back and wait. At the rate, we’re going it won’t be that long.

Already our enemies are ramping up learning our military weakness, spying more and more (even from only 90 miles away), watching how we’re faltering and unable to get our act together.

I have to imagine there’s a great deal of snickering going on when we expose our absurdity by going after a former president. This is America’s greatest problem? Trying to rig an election? China must be shaking her arrogant head and wondering how come we haven’t figured out that President Biden and company are the real traitors.

But I digress.

Mankind wasn’t designed to be locked up for months on end. Humans aren’t built allowing someone else to tell us how to live our lives. We can only take so many lies until the truth emerges and then feel betrayed and stupid. This generated a lot of anger over having been misled and treated like children.

The world’s confusion over COVID was devastating. We learned there was no one we could rely on except ourselves. No one we could trust except ourselves. The entire escapade raised havoc with our rational thought. Some could handle it better than others, but too many are still struggling to unravel what happened.

Some still can’t let it go. They see the virus everywhere and its unnerving.

Long-term COVID is real in the form of Post Traumatic Covid Disorder. The eight billion souls of the world have tried to get back to normal, but the fears linger when will it happen again and will we be ready?

Answer: No.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.