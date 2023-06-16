Costner says his estranged wife won’t leave his home

Actor and his legal team file documents in Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Kevin Costner attends a 2016 NASA event promoting the movie "Hidden Figures," in which Mr. Costner was one of the stars.

Real-life drama is continuing for movie star Kevin Costner.

And that drama is building — with all the suspense of a movie — in Carpinteria.

Mr. Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are going through a divorce. And according to court documents filed June 9 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court by Mr. Costner and his legal team, Ms. Baumgartner is still living at the couple’s $145 million beachfront home in Carpinteria, despite the terms of a prenuptial agreement.

Mr. Costner owns the house. Under the agreement, Ms. Baumgartner has 30 days to vacate it after a divorce is filed. And Ms. Baumgartner filed for divorce more than a month ago — on May 1.

Mr. Costner’s legal team wrote in the documents that Ms. Baumgartner refused to leave despite several requests that she do so and despite Mr. Costner’s offers to give her money to move.

“Instead, Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands,” the lawyers wrote.

In the meantime, Mr. Costner appears to be moving ahead with his plans for the property. According to media reports, someone else was spotted this week at the Carpinteria residence — property inspectors. Mr. Cotner plans to mortgage a piece of his 10-acre property to finance his “Horizon” movie franchise. The site has an ocean view, and the house is on a clifftop.

Mr. Costner and Ms. Baumgartner started their relationship in 1998 and got married in 2004 at his ranch in Colorado. They have two sons — Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14 — and a daughter, 13-year-old Grace.

Joe, Liam, Annie and Lily are Mr. Costner’s older children from previous relationships.

Mr. Costner, a Compton native, grew up in Ojai and Ventura, where he attended Saticoy Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and Buena High School. At Buena, Mr. Costner played on the Bulldogs basketball team, averaging nine points a game. He was the team captain.

His movies have varied from “No Way Out” (1987) to

“Field of Dreams” (1989), “Dances with Wolves” (1990) and “Hidden Figures” (2017). And he was Superman’s dad, playing Jonathan Kent in Warner Bros.’ “Man of Steel” (2013). In more recent years, he’s been busy as the star of “Yellowstone,” a series that premiered in 2018 on the Paramount Network.

