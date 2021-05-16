Cottage Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID vaccine

COURTESY PHOTO

Nancy Felix, 14, received the 100,000th dose Saturday at the dive-in clinic. She received a gift basket and was cheered by Cottage staff.

Cottage Health reached a milestone Saturday afternoon, as it issued its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The number includes both first and second doses. Cottage began its community drive-up vaccine clinic at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus on Jan. 15, administering 500 doses that day. The clinic now offers more than 2,000 doses per day at the weekly drive-up clinic for residents 12 and older, according to Maria Zate, Cottage Health spokeswoman.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval to expand the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 to 15. The following day, Cottage offered the vaccine and more than 300 teens received their first dose, Ms. Zate said.

The news on the vaccine distribution comes a day after Lompoc Valley Medical Center reported that hospitalizations in the county, and in Lompoc, have spiked over the past seven days.

Last week, the number of COVID positive hospitalized patients in the county was at an all-time low of about five. That number has grown to about 15. Lompoc Valley had been caring for one or no patients for the past several weeks and was caring for six as of Friday.

“The average age of the Covid patients at LVMC is 53, consistent with the nationwide trend of hospitalized patients being younger than earlier in the pandemic,” Steve Popkin, LVMC CEO said in a statement. “I don’t want to say too much about the vaccination status of specific patients, due to patient confidentiality, but suffice it to say, if you don’t want to risk being hospitalized with Covid, get vaccinated.

“It was told to me that two Covid patients in the ICU at another area hospital said, ‘not getting vaccinated may have been the biggest mistake of my life.’ Imagine the regret we would feel if we were in that same situation.”

A total of 14 new cases were identified throughout the county on Saturday.

The county has now reported a total of 34,378 cases, including 74 that remain active.

Of the cases reported Saturday: six were in Santa Maria (11,557 total, 20 active); three were in Lompoc (3,818 total, 25 active); three were in the South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (1,399 total, seven active); and one in the Santa Ynez Valley (1,040 total, one active).

The geographic region of one case was pending on Saturday. No other areas reported cases on Saturday.

A total of 18 people are receiving treatment at county hospitals, including two in the Intensive Care Unit.

