Home Life Cottage Health and Ridley-Tree to offer webinar
Life

Cottage Health and Ridley-Tree to offer webinar

by Madison Hirneisen 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

SANTA BARBARA — Cottage Health and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center will host a free, bilingual webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss cancer prevention and guidelines for colon, breast and other cancer screenings. 

Dr. Thomas Aguirre, a gastroenterologist, and Dr. Winnie Leung, a breast radiologist, will lead the hour-long event, informing attendees about cancer prevention and early detection. The event will be held in English and Spanish. 

According to a news release, colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, and breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women. 

All event participants will receive a stool-based colon cancer test kit and a bilingual healthy cookbook for free in the mail. 

To register for the event, visit cottagehealth.org/cancerscreening. For questions, call 805-563-5802.

— Madison Hirneisen 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More