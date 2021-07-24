Cottage Health and Ridley-Tree to offer webinar

SANTA BARBARA — Cottage Health and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center will host a free, bilingual webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss cancer prevention and guidelines for colon, breast and other cancer screenings.

Dr. Thomas Aguirre, a gastroenterologist, and Dr. Winnie Leung, a breast radiologist, will lead the hour-long event, informing attendees about cancer prevention and early detection. The event will be held in English and Spanish.

According to a news release, colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, and breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women.

All event participants will receive a stool-based colon cancer test kit and a bilingual healthy cookbook for free in the mail.

To register for the event, visit cottagehealth.org/cancerscreening. For questions, call 805-563-5802.

— Madison Hirneisen