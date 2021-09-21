Cottage Health appoints new vice president

COURTESY PHOTO

Cottage Health has named Kevin Davidson its vice president of ambulatory services and network development.

Kevin Davidson is Cottage Health’s new vice president of ambulatory services and network development.

He is overseeing ambulatory services, including those for Cottage Urgent Care, the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics and Cottage’s specialty clinics.

Mr. Davidson was most recently the vice president of business development and strategic services at MemorialCare Health System in Fountain Valley, where he developed an expansive ambulatory service line and led growth and innovation initiatives for its medical group and Independent Physicians Association divisions.

Before he was at MemorialCare, Mr. Davidson was the chief strategy officer for PersonalCare Physicians in Irvine, a concierge medical practices group. He also served as executive director at Banner Medical Group/Banner Health System in Phoenix and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, according to a news release.

Mr. Davidson earned his bachelor’s in biology at UC San Diego and his master’s in healthcare administration at the University of Minnesota.

— Dave Mason