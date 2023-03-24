Cottage Health employee retires on her 100th birthday

COTTAGE HEALTH PHOTOS

Juana “Jenny” Cue began working at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 1953 when she was 30 years old.

On Wednesday, Ms. Cue turned 100 and retired after 70 years of service at Cottage Health.

Cottage honored Ms. Cue and her amazing milestones by hosting a special celebration at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Twenty-five of the 26 members of her family who joined her at Wednesday’s event were born at that hospital.

“We are extremely grateful for Jenny,” Ron Werft, President & CEO of Cottage Health, said in a news release. “She’s been an important part of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for more than half its 131-year history and has had a positive impact on countless patients. We are definitely going to miss her.”

Ms. Cue was born March 22, 1923 in Kansas, where her father worked for the railroads.

When she was 7 years old, her family moved to Mexico. After high school in Mexico, she returned to the U.S. in 1942 and moved to Indio, Calif. Ms. Cue and her husband, Alfredo, found Indio to be too hot, so they moved during the mid-1940s to Santa Barbara, where she worked in a lemon packing plant.

A few years later, she joined Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in the linen processing department. At the time, the hospital administrator, Rodney Lamb, wanted to be oriented in every SBCH department, and when he arrived in linen processing to learn, it was Ms. Cue who trained him. Folding sheets was a two-person job and the technique resembled dance moves, so Ms Cue and Mr. Lamb would “dance” together as they folded sheets. This memory still makes her smile.

In the early 1990s, Ms. Cue was trained in the sterile processing department to wrap linen and basins for sterilization, and her responsibilities changed.

“This was a good move for me, and I’ve always liked what I do,” she said.

In 2011, she transferred permanently to the sterile processing department.

Ms. Cue is the proud mother of three, grandmother of four, great grandmother of eight and great-great grandmother of one. All four generations were born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.