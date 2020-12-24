Cottage Health honors 2020 Physicians of the Year

Dr. Tom Watson

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons

Dr. David Fisk

Dr. Lori Brown

Dr. Daniel Litten COURTESY PHOTOS

Cottage Health has announced its 2020 Physicians of the Year awards, which recognizes and rewards physicians on the medical staff for their exemplary performance.

Cottage Health staff members submit nominations annually to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team. Award honorees are selected based upon the most nominations in four criteria, including dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources, said Maria Zate, Cottage Health spokeswoman.

“Our award winners have distinguished themselves by earning the highest nominations from Cottage staff for their outstanding work during this extremely challenging year for health care,” Dr. Ed Wroblewski, vice president of Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer at Cottage Health, said in a statement. “We congratulate and thank them for caring for our patients and the community.”

The recipients of the Cottage Health awards for 2020 are: Dr. Lori Brown, pediatrics at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed in 1998; Dr. David Fisk, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2006; Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2014; Dr. Daniel Litten, internal medicine and hospitalist, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2005; and Dr. Thomas Watson, cardiovascular services, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2014.

