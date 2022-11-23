Cottage Health honors  Physicians of the Year

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dr. Edward Bentley, left, and Dr. Gary Blum

Cottage Health has announced its 2022 Physicians of the Year Awards.

Staff members submit nominations every year to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team.

The selection of honorees is based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.

“Nominations for the awards come from staff who work closely with the physicians,” Dr. Ed Wroblewski, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Cottage Health, said in a news release. “All four physicians honored have earned high praise for the care and respect they give to patients and colleagues. They always strive to collaborate with staff to do what’s best for the patient.”

Dr. Rohit Sharma, left, and Dr. Steven Yao

The Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards go to:

— Dr. Edward Bentley, internal medicine/gastroenterology, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 1986.

— Dr. Gary Blum, radiology, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 1995.

— Dr. Rohit Sharma, surgery/critical care, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2016.

— Dr. Steven Yao, emergency medicine, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2001.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com