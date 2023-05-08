Cottage Health honors volunteers at luncheon

The Cottage Health Volunteer Awards Luncheon took place this past April at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort to honor the many volunteers who dedicated their time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, 450 Cottage volunteers have donated close to 95,000 hours of service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang.

Cottage volunteers serve across nearly every department, including Emergency, Surgery, Intensive Care, Physical Therapy, Orthopedics and Wound Care.

Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, praised the vital work of volunteers during the awards luncheon with 150 volunteers in attendance.

Special recognition and a lifetime recognition award were presented to Toni Straka for her 62 years and 15,578 hours of volunteer service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Cottage also awarded five $3,000 academic scholarships to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School students who plan to pursue their dreams of careers in healthcare. The recipients were Gabriel Rodriguez, Chase Sylvia, Diana Corona, Allison Linane and Jazmin Gonzalez Salinas.

