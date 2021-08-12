Cottage Health hosts AFib webinar

Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Watson at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital will discuss atrial fibrillation in a free “Meet the Doctor” virtual event. Cottage Health is holding the information session from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

AFib is an electrical short circuit in the heart’s upper chambers, resulting in an irregular heartbeat. AFib can lead to heart-related problems and stroke.

Dr. Watson’s presentation will cover causes and symptoms, treatment, stroke risk and prevention. There will be a time for questions.

Dr. Watson holds a medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco.

To register for the virtual program, go to cottagehealth.org/heartmtd.

— Annelise Hanshaw