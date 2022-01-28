Cottage Health Hosts Virtual Meet The Dr. Event

The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center plans to present a free Virtual Meet the Doctor event Monday with Dr. Daniel B. Alfson, on preventing and treating carotid artery disease.

The program is set for 4 to 5 p.m.

Carotid artery disease occurs when the main vessels carrying blood and oxygen to the brain become narrowed, often leading to stroke. Dr. Alfson will discuss causes and symptoms, strategies for prevention, and treatment. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Dr. Alfson recently began clinical practice as a vascular and endovascular surgeon after completing his vascular surgery fellowship at Boston Medical Center and general surgery residency at Los Angeles County/USC. He brings his experience and innovation in technology for both open surgical and minimally invasive endovascular therapy for the treatment of carotid artery disease, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, and venous thrombosis or insufficiency.

To register for this virtual event, go to.cottagehealth.org/services/heart-vascular/services-treatments/meet-the-doctor.

— Katherine Zehnder