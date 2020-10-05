Cottage Health names new VP and General Counsel

COURTESY PHOTO

Stacy Bratcher

Cottage Health announced Stacy Bratcher as vice president and general counsel Friday. She will advise on any legal issues and lead audit and compliance efforts.

“Stacy is a recognized team builder who brings significant health care experience and legal expertise to Cottage Health,” President and CEO of Cottage Health Ron Werf said. “We are very pleased to welcome her to Santa Barbara.”

Ms. Bratcher most recently served as Vice President and Managing General Counsel at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California. She has experience advising healthcare organizations on an array of legal issues, including research grants.

She volunteered as a commissioner for the Hospitals and Health Delivery Commision at the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. And she served on the Los Angeles Bar Association Bioethics Committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO, and a Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law.

— Annelise Hanshaw