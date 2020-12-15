Cottage Health offers free flu shots

GOLETA — Cottage Health Urgent Care is offering free flu shots to those 6 months and older.

The flu shots will be available at all seven Cottage Health Urgent Care Centers, including its Goleta site at 5652 Calle Real. (The centers are located in cities varying from Camarillo to San Luis Obispo.)

However, the high-dose vaccine won’t be available.

Those seeking treatment can walk in, but Cottage Health recommends registering at cottagehealth.org/flushot. Attendees will be required to wear masks and COVID-19 precautions will be in place..

— Josh Grega