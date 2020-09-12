Cottage Health opens grant applications

In order to remove barriers to health, Cottage Health launched the Community Partnership Grants Behavioral Health Initiative in 2017. It invites organizations that improve the behavioral health of the community’s youth to apply for the 2021-2022 program.

Applications close at 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

The following organizations received grants in 2020: Carpinteria Children’s Project; Child Abuse Listening Mediation; Doctors Without Walls; Family Service Agency; Golden Inn and Village; Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; New Beginnings Counseling Center; Pacific Pride Foundation; PathPoint; Sanctuary Centers; Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation; Santa Barbara Education Foundation; Storyteller Children’s Center; Welcome Every Baby; What is Love and Youthwell Coalition.

For more information, visit cottagehealth.org/population-health.

— Annelise Hanshaw