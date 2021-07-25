Cottage Health opens new urgent care in Ventura

COURTESY PHOTO

Cottage Health has opened a new Cottage Urgent Care Center at Ventura Poinsettia Plaza.

VENTURA — Cottage Health opened its new Cottage Urgent Care Center in Ventura Poinsettia Plaza on Tuesday, aiming to provide complete care to patients within 45 minutes.

The new urgent care center, located at 4360 E. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the year.

It is the second Cottage Health urgent care location in Ventura, accompanied by the Montalvo Square location.

The new location includes a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges, according to a news release. Patients experiencing scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary tract infections, skin conditions, rash, poison oak, cold and flu symptoms and other minor ailments and injuries can all be treated at the new location.

Patients can also receive X-rays and other lab services. The center also offers physical exams for student athletes.

The location takes both walk-ins and appointments.

For more information and appointments, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

— Madison Hirneisen