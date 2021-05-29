Cottage Health opens Urgent Care Center in Santa Maria

COURTESY PHOTO

Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center last week in Santa Maria. Cottage providers staffing the Urgent Care Center include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges.

The goal is to provide complete care within 45 minutes. The new center, at 3596 Skyway Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year.

The Cottage Urgent Care at Skyway is the third center for the Santa Maria area. Other Santa Maria locations include North Broadway and the Orcutt Hills Plaza.

Cottage Urgent Care has other locations in Buellton, Goleta, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard, Camarillo and Ventura. An additional center will open soon in Ventura at Poinsettia Plaza.

Conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician.

Available services onsite include X-rays and point-of-care lab services. The center also offers physical exams for student sports participation.

Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments are available. Carside COVID-19 testing by appointment is offered at select locations with results in 45 minutes.

For more information and appointments, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

