Cottage Health opens urgent care clinic in Buellton

COURTESY PHOTOS

Cottage Health opened an urgent care clinic Tuesday at 328 McMurray Road in the Crossroads at Buellton Village. A licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges provide care to patients. Virtual appointments are also available.

A new Cottage Health urgent care center opened in Buellton Tuesday. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday, with the goal of providing complete care in 45 minutes.

Located at 328 McMurray Road at the Crossroads in Buellton Village, it joins seven other Cottage Health urgent care facilities in the region.

There are two Goleta locations: one at 7070 Hollister Ave., the other at 5652 Calle Real.

Oxnard has a center on West Esplande Drive; and Santa Maria’s is on North Broadway.

Camarillo, Ventura and San Luis Obispo also have Cottage Health clinics.

Cottage staffs its urgent care centers with a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges.

Cold and flu symptoms, minor cuts, burns, sprains, allergies and other minor ailments can be treated at urgent care.

Cottage Health provides virtual care services as well, so patients can receive treatment from the comfort of their home.

To learn more, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

— Annelise Hanshaw