Cottage Health opens urgent care in Orcutt

Cottage Health opened a new Cottage Urgent Care Center in Orcutt on Tuesday at Orcutt Hills Plaza.

Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center Tuesday in Orcutt at 1606 E. Clark Ave., with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes.

Cottage Health is prioritizing access to care to prevent a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.

The Cottage Urgent Care at Orcutt Hills Plaza is the second center for the Santa Maria area. Other locations are now open, including locations in: Santa Maria on North Broadway; San Luis Obispo on Broad and Foothill; Goleta on Hollister and Calle Real; Oxnard on West Esplanade Drive; Camarillo on Las Posas; Ventura on South Victoria; and Buellton in Buellton Village.

Cottage Health providers staffing the new Urgent Care Center in Orcutt include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges.

Additional locations will open soon in Santa Maria on Skyway Drive and Ventura.

Cottage providers staffing the Urgent Care Center include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges. Conditions that can be treated at the new center include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician.

Onsite services at the new Urgent Care Center include X-rays and point of care lab services. The center also offers physical exams for student sports participation. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments are available. Carside COVID-19 testing by appointment is offered at select locations with results in 45 minutes.

For more information and appointments, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

