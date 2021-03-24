Cottage Health promotes Laura Canfield

COURTESY PHOTO

Laura Canfield has been promoted to a vice presidential position with Cottage Health.

SANTA BARBARA — Cottage Health has promoted Laura Canfield to vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Canfield joined Cottage in 2011 as the clinical nurse specialist in neuroscience.

Her most recent role was administrative director of acute care services, with responsibilities that included the increase of patient satisfaction scores to the 95th percentile. She also supported the achievement of comprehensive stroke certification for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Ms. Canfield earned her bachelor’s and master’s in nursing at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Mo., and began her nursing career at Saint Louis University Hospital. Ms. Canfield moved to California to join Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach and later worked at Orqis Medical Corp. in Lake Forest as the manager of clinical affairs and senior clinical specialist.

She earned a doctorate in nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.

“Laura brings more than 20 years of progressive professional nursing leadership experience to her new role,” said Lisa Moore, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cottage Health, in a news release. “We congratulate her on her promotion and thank her for assuming the responsibilities of this important position in our organization.”

— Dave Mason