Cottage Health recognized for geriatric care

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

All three Cottage Health emergency departments achieved the Silver Level 2 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. The departments are at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, pictured above; Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

The program recognizes emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults, defined as 65 and older.

The designation, valid for three years, acknowledges that all three Cottage Health emergency departments have successfully met or exceeded specific criteria and benchmarks for providing outstanding care to older patients.

Approximately one of three patients visiting a Cottage emergency department is 65 and older.

In addition to common reasons to visit the Emergency Department, older adults frequently need emergency care for issues such as falling, confusion, weakness or problems with their medications, according to Dr. Patrick Glynn, who specializes in emergency medicine at Cottage Health.

“An emergency department visit for an older patient often brings about significant life changes that require attention beyond treating the illness or injury,” Dr. Glynn said in a news release. “Our emergency team considers a patient’s physical, mental and social needs to provide the highest standards of care. (The) program recognizes that our policies are directed at the evolving needs of our geriatric patients to keep them comfortable and safe.”

The Silver Level 2 designation means Cottage provides expertise in geriatric care, has geriatric-friendly equipment and supplies and screens for vulnerabilities such as delirium, dementia, and fall risk. Cottage emergency staff also help with resources needed to assure geriatric patients are able to return home safely or transition to different levels or locations of assisted care.

A team of physicians, nurses, emergency department technicians, social workers and community emergency medical services personnel worked for over two years to create protocols and policies to develop the Geriatric Emergency Department program.

