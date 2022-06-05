Cottage Health Research Institute, researchers gather for symposium

BARON SPAFFORD PHOTO

From left are Janet Dunbar, Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Richard Beswick. Dr. Hotez was the keynote speaker at the 2022 Collaborative Research Symposium.

Physicians, nurses, UCSB scientists and other researchers gathered April 22 for the 2022 Collaborative Research Symposium hosted by the Cottage Health Research Institute in collaboration with Santa Barbara City College, UCSB, Westmont College and Cal State Channel Islands.

The event took place at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, where nearly 200 clinicians, healthcare providers, fellows, residents, faculty and staff were brought together in-person and virtually to share ideas, make connections and attract grant funding.

During the free, day-long event, 14 different presentations were given. Topics included healthcare delivery, technology in health care and developmental biology.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Peter J. Hotez, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development and Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics.

In December 2021, Dr. Hotez led efforts at the Texas Children’s CVD to develop a low-cost recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine for global health, resulting in emergency-use authorization in India.

“Since 2016, the expanded growth of clinical and translational research throughout Santa Barbara demonstrates an ongoing and strong partnership between Cottage, UCSB and beyond,” said Dr. Richard Beswick, vice president of research and chief research officer at Cottage Health. “In addition to sponsored research, CHRI oversees more than 200 non-sponsored research projects, many of which include researchers from UCSB, Santa Barbara City College, Westmont and other community partners. The Symposium continues to garner increased interest from the community at large, and we are pleased to offer this superb event to highlight the clinical research advancements in Santa Barbara.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com