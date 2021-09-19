Cottage Health to address fall prevention

Falling doesn’t have to be part of aging, according to Cottage Health experts.

They will present a free virtual discussion on the most common causes of falls and simple steps to prevent them from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The main topics will include home safety, medication safety, the importance of exercise and talking to a healthcare provider about minimizing fall risks. A team including Cottage experts from trauma services nursing, pharmacy, occupational therapy and physical therapy will lead the discussion.

Falls are the most common cause of nonfatal injuries and accidental death for those over the age of 65, according to a news release. At Cottage Health and across the nation, falls also are a leading cause of trauma.

More than one in four people 65 and older experience fall injuries each year, and more than 3 million people require treatment in emergency departments and other urgent care settings.

To register for the event, visit cottagehealth.org/fallprevention.

For more information, call Molly Hawkins at 805-569-7478.

— Marilyn McMahon