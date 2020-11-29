Cottage Health to offer drive-thru vaccinations

GOLETA — Cottage Health is offering a free drive-thru vaccine clinic near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday..

Free flu vaccines will be administered to adults 18 and older from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. The location will be in the parking lot across from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital on Hollipat Center Drive off of Patterson Avenue in Goleta.

The high dose vaccine will not be available. Advance registration is required for a specific time slot, as vaccines are limited.

To reserve a time, visit cottagehealth.org/chflu.

Registrants must also fill out and bring a consent form or they may experience longer wait times. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and all attendees over the age of 2 must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

A separate walk-up flu vaccine clinic is also available for children age 6 months old and over. To make a reservation for children age 6 months to 17 years old, visit cottagehealth.org/ccmcflu. The location will be outside of the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics building at 5333 Hollister Ave., adjacent to the parking lot for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

— Gerry Fall