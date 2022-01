Cottage Health, which operates hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Solvang, will not allow most patients to have visitors beginning Wednesday.

A news release from the medical provider cited concerns of the rapid spread of COVID-19 and hospital capacity.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 23 patients with COVID-19, one of which is in critical care. Two weeks ago, the hospital had eight COVID-19 patients.

— Annelise Hanshaw