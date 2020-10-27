Cottage Health Urges Changes for Halloween to Stay on Path Toward Reopening

Halloween in 2020 will be unlike any other year, and medical experts from Cottage Health and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department are urging everyone to make adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As with many events and holidays this year, we simply must adjust our plans, so that we keep our loved ones and our community safe,” said Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Medical Education Director of Quality and Research at Cottage Health.

“Many reopening efforts are going very well as we head into Halloween, and we have the opportunity to keep this strong momentum as we enter the holiday season,” Dr. Fitzgibbons added. “Let’s plan to make this a unique year for Halloween festivities with new and different activities, avoiding gatherings and safely continuing our strong efforts toward reopening.”

Gatherings of people outside of your household are currently not permitted, under Santa Barbara County Public Health rules. The county is in the Red Tier, which means virus transmission remains substantial.

Safety precautions include the following advice:

Only trick-or-treat with people who live in your home; wear a face covering with your costume; stay at least six feet apart from other groups and avoid gatherings; do not ring doorbells or knock on doors; Those giving out treats should set up outside of their home, wear a mask and use tongs to distribute treats; after returning home from trick-or-treating, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water; wash hands between handling different treat wrappers and allow treats to sit for 24 to 72 hours after returning from trick-or-treating before handling or consuming.

Public Health is providing guidance on how to take part in Halloween in a safe way that reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. For more information log on to https://publichealthsbc.org/covid19/celebrating-halloween-in-the-era-of-covid-19-there-are-lots-of-ways-to-enjoy-the-season-safely/