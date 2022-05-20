Cottage Hospital Foundation ‘Reaching Higher Together’

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation has $15 million left to raise by Dec. 31 during its “Reach Higher Together” campaign.



Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation announces the public phase of “Reaching Higher Together: The Cottage Campaign for Excellence” with $15 million left to raise by Dec. 31.

The $130 million campaign is designed to strengthen patient care programs, fuel innovation and respond to health challenges while maintaining Cottage Health’s state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional level of care.

To-date, more than 4,000 individual donors, corporations, foundations and other organizations have contributed more than $115 million to Cottage during the campaign’s “quiet phase.”

“This comprehensive fundraising campaign supports our mission of providing superior health care and improving the health of our communities,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health.

“The generosity of so many of our friends and supporters is remarkable. It’s an example of people coming together to care for each other”

“Reaching Higher Together” supports capital projects, improves clinical programs and services, advances research and funds endowments for teaching and research initiatives.

This campaign will fuel innovation in four strategic areas including:

— Emergency, Trauma and Critical Care: Doubling the size of the Emergency Department, upgrading equipment and technology and ensuring the hospital is prepared for major emergencies.

— Cottage Children’s Medical Center: A new and expanded pediatric outpatient clinic featuring medical specialties to meet the needs of the children of the Central Coast including cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and diabetes care. The campaign will also provide expanded patient and family assistance programs including a new Hospitality House to serve more patient families who need overnight accommodations while a child is hospitalized.

— Education, Research and Clinical Care: A new Simulation Training Center with high-tech, interactive teaching capabilities plus investments in clinical care, research, nursing, physician leadership and education including a new pediatric residency program.

— Population Health: Investments to expand partnerships and collaborations especially to support the most vulnerable in the community, breaking the cycle of homelessness, improving access to care for the underserved and reducing the long-term impacts of childhood trauma.

Jelinda DeVorzon and Greg Faulkner, longtime volunteer leaders and supporters of Cottage, are co-chairs of the “Reaching Higher Together” campaign. It’s also being led by a campaign task force of philanthropists, volunteer community leaders and Cottage representatives.

“This campaign is already having a significant impact on Cottage’s ability to serve the people in our community,” said Steve Zola, chair of Cottage Health’s board of directors. “We are grateful to all who are choosing to participate in this campaign by making philanthropic investments to help improve facilities, fund new programs and strengthen health care for our future.”

The campaign coincides with an historic milestone. In December of last year, Cottage marked 130 years of continuous service to the community. It is also symbolic of the legacy of philanthropy that started 130 years ago when Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital first opened its doors.

“It’s not only large gifts that drive our success,” said David Dietrich, vice president for advancement. “We are grateful to all of our donors. Every gift makes a difference and helps fuel our mission and commitment to helping people live better lives.”

