Cottage hospitals score high for safety



COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital have both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

This is a national distinction that recognizes hospitals for protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog group is a national watchdog association that assigns hospitals a letter grade to general hospitals across the nation and is based on more than 30 national performance measures, which reflect errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as hospital systems put in place to prevent harm.

“Earning the ‘A’ grade means that we have met very rigorous safety measures. It is a reflection of the tremendous work of our entire organization. We are committed to continuing the work needed to keep our patients safe,” said Dr. Babji Mesipam, chief medical quality officer for Cottage Health.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings system that is based strictly on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is free to the public, peer-reviewed and fully transparent, according to a news release.

Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and the spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud. I thank the leadership and workforce of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

