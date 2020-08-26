Cottage Rehab Hospital moving to Goleta

Cottage Health seeking to implement “healing environment” with expanded center

COURTESY PHOTO

Cottage Health announced Tuesday that it is relocating Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus on South Patterson Avenue, with the goal of expanding the facility and creating a healing environment.

Cottage Health is moving its Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus on South Patterson Avenue within the next few years.

The decision was made in hopes of creating a new and expanded rehabilitation center, with a target move in by the end of 2023, according to officials.

It will accommodate 30 patients in all private inpatient rooms, and feature a new aquatic center, two separate gym spaces and outdoor patios.

CRH’s outpatient services will be adjacent to the existing outpatient therapy at GVCH, resulting in a larger, contiguous therapy space.

Built-in patient lifts and ancillary services, such as imaging, lab, pharmacy and dietary, will be offered for patient room service. In addition, a restorative garden, patios and open spaces around campus will be implemented, creating a “healing environment,” said Maria Zate, the manager of public relations for Cottage Health.

CRH will also benefit from additional clinical services onsite, such as emergency medicine, imaging, pharmacy, wound care and surgical services.

“The distance between the existing CRH site and the GVCH campus is less than seven miles,” Ms. Zate told the News-Press. “The GVCH campus has more parking than the current CRH site, and accessible transportation options are convenient to the GVCH campus.”

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital is relocating from 2415 De la Vina St. to South Patterson Avenue in Goleta for more space.

She added that patients and visitors at the campus will now have an onsite cafeteria, coffee shop, gift shop and nearby restaurants and hotels.

The project will rely on fundraising, specifically with opportunities to recognize and honor leading donors whose contributions advance Cottage’s rehabilitation capabilities.

As for GVCH, it will continue to provide its current patient care programs, such as its 24-hour emergency department, surgical services, Center for Orthopedics and Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management.

CRH is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for its Brain Injury Specialty Programs, Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs and Stroke Specialty Programs.

The hospital is the premier provider of medical rehabilitation for Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“The GVCH campus presented more advantages for patients, families and staff,” Ms. Zate said. “The space has GVCH’s full scope of clinical and support services onsite and opportunity to configure access specific to patient needs.”

email: gmccormick@newspress.com