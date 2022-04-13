Cottage Urgent Care Center opens in Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

Cottage Health has opened its latest Urgent Care Center on upper State Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

The new facility at 3885 State St. is the first Cottage Urgent Care Center within Santa Barbara city limits. Cottage Urgent Care has 12 other locations, which include facilities in Goleta, Buellton and Santa Maria.

An additional location will open soon in Montecito, according to a news release.

Cottage Health said its goal at the upper State Street center is to provide complete care within 45 minutes. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year.

The Urgent Care Center’s staff includes a licensed advanced practice provider (nurse practitioner or physician assistant), a radiology technician and clinical concierges.

Conditions treated include scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary tract infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak, cold and flu symptoms and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local Emergency Department or physician.

People also can be tested for COVID-19 at the new center.

Other available services include X-rays and point-of-care lab services. The center also offers physical exams for student sports participation. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments are available.

For more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

— Dave Mason