Cottage Urgent Care offers discounted physical exams

— Liam Hibbert

Cottage Urgent Care Offers Discounted Pre-Participation Physical Exams for Students

Cottage Urgent Care will be offering $35 pre-participation physical examinations for students engaging in sports and summer activities.

The discount applies to all of Cottage Urgent Care’s fifteen locations, including those in Santa Barbara County and those in nearby areas like San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Oxnard.

The physical examination is required for students to participate in sports or summer activities in the state of California. During the exam, a board-certified advanced practice provider will assess the student’s overall health, evaluate their fitness levels and address any recent health changes or concerns.

Appointments are highly encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 am to 8 pm. Visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare to schedule an appointment or for more information.

-Liam Hibbert