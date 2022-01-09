Could less air travel help?

Can climate chaos when combined with COVID-19 reduce air travel and eliminate part of the large contribution it makes to climate change?

While I sympathize with travelers stranded due to the thousands of flight cancellations, it does give me hope for my sons’ future.

Ironically, the same extreme climate events that are causing the chaos at airports were disproportionately caused by air travel. Now COVID-19 and its mutants spread throughout the world by air travel combined with the storms to reduce air travel.

Is there a natural process going on here?

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara