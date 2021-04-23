COULSON, Evalyn Grace Benning

Saturday, April 10, 2021, Evalyn “Mama” Grace Benning Coulson was welcomed into Heaven, joining her beloved William “Bill” Lee Coulson, Jr., husband of 61 years.

Evalyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Lindsay Parton of Santa Barbara; her son and daughter-in-law William L. and Barbara Coulson, III of Santa Barbara. She is also survived by grandchildren, Raan and Lindsay K. Parton, Shea and Mary Parton, Stenn and Betsy Parton, Daniel Coulson, Kelly Coulson, her seven great-grandchildren, Everett, Liv, Rel, Maasden, Ford, Merris and Lotti, and her two cherished nieces and four nephews. Evalyn is pre-deceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law Genette and James Bunn, Lucile Schoolland and John V. Schoolland, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Ann and Ernest Campbell, Peggy and Arthur Montgomery, and Roberta “Bobbie” Coulson.

Evalyn Coulson was born October 5, 1928, to Colonel Lloyd and Eva Benning in Pueblo, Colorado. When Evalyn was seven, her mother passed away and she and her two older sisters moved to Greeley, Colorado, to be raised by their aunt and uncle, Earl and Mabel Twist. In her junior year of high school, she lived with her sister, Genette, in Iowa City, Iowa. Then in her senior year she moved to Bremerton, Washington to live with family and graduated from Bremerton High School. After World War II, Evalyn’s father retired in Santa Barbara where she moved to live with him and attend college. During this time, she met Bill at First Presbyterian Church and they married after graduating from UCSB.

Evalyn’s passions were her faith, family and helping others. Whatever chapter of life Evalyn was in, it was marked by her heart for service and care for others. Evalyn loved being involved in her community as a church youth leader, PTA president, room parent, Girl Scout leader, and Bible Study leader. She also participated in mission trips to locations such as Albania, Russia and China. Additionally, Evalyn partnered with her husband in various Santa Barbara community service organizations where her endless energy was a blessing. They enjoyed providing pre-marriage counseling to many young couples over the years who became part of their extended family. Evalyn was creative, artistic, and had a gracious gift of hospitality where all were welcome. She is lovingly remembered by the kids of the “old neighborhood” that she took to the beach, hiking, and camping.

Evalyn and Bill traveled to many places around the world, always making new friends, but home with family and friends was what they enjoyed the most. She organized family reunions in Santa Barbara, Colorado and Oregon, which kept family and relatives close, despite being spread from Hawaii to New York.

Evalyn had a wonderful life that she lived with a radiant smile. She touched the hearts of many people and will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.

Donations in remembrance of Evalyn can be made to Young Life, Woodleaf Capital Campaign. Online donations can be made at http://giving.younglife.org/woodleafcampaign (please designate “In memory of Evalyn Coulson” in the tribute section). Donations by check can be sent to Young Life, Bill and Evalyn Coulson Memorial Fund MU#8330, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #263, San Diego, CA 92107.