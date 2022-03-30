Council awards contract for library renovations

NEWS-PRESS FILE

The Santa Barbara City Council unanimously approved the contract and funding for renovations to the Central Library Tuesday.

The council approved a nearly $9.39 million contract with Nationwide Contracting Services for the reconstruction projects and authorization for the Public Works director to approve expenditures up to $938,775 to cover additional costs.

As the agenda item got underway, Jim Jackson, a board member of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, presented a $5 million check from the foundation. Mr. Jackson said the project will “make Santa Barbara a star of how downtowns can be revitalized.”

“This is probably the happiest day in my career here at the city of Santa Barbara,” said Jessica Cadiente, Santa Barbara’s library director.

Councilmember Eric Friedman noted the significance of having people back in the chambers following COVID-19 remote agenda meetings in order to approve a library project.

“For me, it’s gratifying and emotional,” Councilmember Friedman said of the project. “This project is a key to downtown revitalization … and the best part about it is it came before COVID when people recognized the need for outdoor space — but not to the extent we do now.”

The Santa Barbara Central Library renovation project has three facets: plaza renovation, which includes an accessible ramp connecting the lower and upper plazas and new hardscape, lighting, planters and drought-tolerant landscaping; construction of a new elevator compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and construction of a lower-level staff area with a new conference room, lights, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, flooring, kitchen upgrades and more.

The plaza will host community events, graduation ceremonies, various fairs and more, Ms. Cadiente said. It has more than 10,000 square feet of programmable space and can host up to 1,200 people for events, she said.

Funding for the project included more than $7.5 million in Measure C capital improvement funds, nearly $161,000 in general fund capital allocations and more than $92,000 in facilities capital improvement funds.

Overall, $10,960,294 is the total estimated amount for the project. The Nationwide Contracting Services contract is $9,387,750. Other costs include funds for the city project manager, special inspections, construction administration and furniture and equipment.

Members of the council spoke about the importance of the library and the impact it has had on them ahead of the vote.

“Every time I go there, it has something new and relevant and progressive for everyone,” Councilmember Kristen Sneddon said.

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez shared how she learned how to read English with the help of a librarian from the Eastside branch. And later, the library gave her a quiet space to study or fill out college applications and offer other resources.

Additionally Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council moved to form a Coast Village Community Benefit Improvement District. The area spans from Olive Mill Road to Hot Springs Road, including properties along Los Patos Way and Coast Village Circle, according to a council report.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution of intention to form the Coast Village CBID.

Community benefit improvement districts are created to establish a steady revenue source to fund special services within a designated area. If it is established, annual assessments will be collected from property owners through county property tax bills beginning in December.

The budget for the first year for the district is just under $300,000 with about 40% of those funds allocated to city sidewalks. Other services include traffic management, administration and district identity and placemaking.

Services would include installation of landscaping, sidewalk and gutter sweeping, enhanced trash emptying and timely graffiti removal, among other things. District identity and placemaking efforts would include website development, seasonal decorations, public art displays and refurbishment of monuments and street signs.

These services are in addition to typical city services.

“The bundles of services are exemplary. These are things we wish we could do for every business community but simply cannot with our budgeting, and you’ve taken the initiative to show us how a business community can do that for themselves in partnership,” Councilmember Sneddon said.

Ballots are to be mailed to applicable property owners with voters returned to the city clerk. The ballots will be tabulated at a public hearing scheduled for June 7. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com