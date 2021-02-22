Council may extend COVID-19 relief

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday will discuss extending its emergency ordinance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will be asked to authorize the city administrator to make “recovery-related amendments” to leases for city property, as well as additional relief pertaining to COVID-19 economic recovery and relief.

The ordinance requires five affirmative votes to be adopted.

The city formerly adopted a pair of emergency ordinances in 2020. City staff is recommending that the city’s emergency ordinances be extended until Sept. 8, if the local or state public health orders are still in effect, according to the staff report.

Staff is also recommending provisions to allow staff administrative discretion to negotiate with city tenants who have been unable to meet the obligations of their lease. It would allow staff to accept rent by a hold-over tenant and allow “continuation of tenancy on a month-to-month basis” for the repayment of deferred rent, according to the staff report.

In addition, staff is recommending an amendment to the ordinance to authorize the reduction or waiving of penalties associated with “delinquent business license tax payment” due to the pandemic’s impact since March 2020.

“In order for a tax reduction or waiver to be approved, the business must prove good cause for not being able to remit the required tax payments,” the staff report reads. “With over 16,000 registered businesses in Santa Barbara, the city has historically seen a very low delinquency rate of businesses. The number of delinquent businesses has grown in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID to approximately 270.”

The proposed ordinance would also allow live music and performances within outdoor food service establishments, in accordance with county health orders.

In other business Tuesday, the council will receive an update on the work of the city’s prosecution and enforcement teams. The council will be presented information on the team’s enforcement assignments and be asked to provide direction on enforcement priorities, according to the staff report.

Also on Tuesday, the council will consider a request from Mayor Cathy Murillo and Council member Oscar Gutierrez to discuss a resolution in support of Medicare for All and House Resolution 1384.

The resolution would support “the establishment of a national health insurance program that covers all United States Residents, provides coverage for medical and hospital services, as well as prescription drugs, mental health treatment, dental, vision and long term care, as well as eliminate cost-sharing expenses, such as a deductible or co-insurance,” the staff report reads.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. It will be streamed live at www.santabarbaraca.gov/cap and televised on City TV Channel 18.

To register to join the meeting, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2230239901735230990.

