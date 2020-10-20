Council seeks input for coastal trail study

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Trails Council is seeking public input for its Interim California Coastal Trails Study.

A new interactive story map provides a virtual tour of a proposed 50-mile backbone trail and spur routes in North County.

The Santa Barbara County Trails Council released the map as part of a multi-use trail study, and the panel is seeking public input.

You can find the map at arcg.is/0v5PTS and make your comments there through Sunday for the Interim Coastal Trail Study.

The study identifies routing for an interim or secondary coastal trail until a truly Coastal Trail, within the Pacific’s sight and sound, is feasible in North County, according to a news release.

The study is identifying alignments or braided alignments for a continuous trail from Guadalupe to Gaviota.

The trails council is preparing the study for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to help planning efforts for preferred routes, safety improvements and funding needs.

“Throughout the North County, there is a wealth of untapped recreational opportunities, from cycling rural roads to walks along a dune-laced coastline to jogging through vibrant marine chaparral habitats,” Project Manager Brian Bresolin of SBCAG said in the news release. “We need to continue to evaluate how these trails are linked and expanded to enhance the county’s active trail system.”

Mark Wilkinson, the trail council’s executive director, said the panel expects 20 miles of off-road trails will be added in North County during the next five to 10 years.

To review a draft study for the Interim California Coastal Trail, see explore-santa-barbara-county.com/cts/docs/CTS-Draft-Public-Review-10-13-20.pdf.

— Dave Mason