Council to discuss Coast Village benefit district

On Tuesday, members of the Santa Barbara City Council will be asked to provide $40,000 to establish a community benefit district for the Coast Village commercial district.

The concept was reviewed by council in early February of this year, but members expressed concern that their weighted petition’s threshold of 30% was too low, and said they needed to see more support and robust outreach.

Members asked for at least 50%, but staff is proposing 40% this time, saying the 50% requirement would be a challenge and is not required by California’s Constitution.

If approved, the enabling ordinance would simply provide the council with authority to establish a local CBD and the legal requirements to do so, meaning Tuesday’s decision would not establish an actual benefit district, identify parcels within the district or set assessment levels.

The proposed enabling ordinance establishes the weighted petition threshold of 40% and allows for a district renewal term duration of up to 20 years instead of state law’s 10 years. It also establishes the conditions of disestablishment of a CBD upon submission of a written petition signed by property owners in the district who will pay more than 40% of the assessments proposed to be levied in connection with such district.

“The development and implementation of a Coast Village CBD has the potential to improve one of Santa Barbara’s key commercial districts and create a stable revenue source to provide services and enhancements to the businesses and properties in the area,” the staff report says.

In other business, the council will be asked to adopt the proposed Five-Year Measure A Program of Projects, a task required each year.

SBCAG estimated Santa Barbara will receive a total of approximately $20,644,306 of Measure A Revenues for the city from Fiscal Years 2022 to 2026.

“Fiscal Years 2021/2022 remain relatively flat given the COVID-19 pandemic,” the staff report reads. “Fiscal Years 2021/2022 also reflects a Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan of $74 million by SBCAG to accommodate construction of the U.S. 101 High Occupancy Vehicle Phase 4 Project.

“The economy is anticipated to rebound slightly beginning in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023. There is a slight dip in revenues anticipated in Fiscal Years 2024-2025 because payments on the principal loan begins, whereas prior years are paying off the debt service on the loan.”

Consent calendar items include: an ordinance establishing a 90-year affordability control covenant for Via Diego Apartments; a contract for design of the EL Estero Water Resource Center Chlorine Contact Chamber Rehabilitation Project; and setting a date for the public hearing regarding the Planning Commission’s denial of the Westside Paseos Project.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed on city TV channel 18, or streamed online at www.santabarbaraca.gov/CAP.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com