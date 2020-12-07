Council to discuss contract to study SBPD

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will be recommended by city staff to award $147,383 to Citygate Associates, LLC to study the police department.

The goal of the study is to determine how Santa Barbara can ensure that the SBPD focuses on the performance of “essential police services” while potentially shifting “non-essential” services to other entities, such as city departments, nonprofits or county agencies.

“The selection team unanimously scored Citygate Associates, LLC as the top-ranked proposer and the firm best positioned to meet the city’s needs based on Citygate’s experience in evaluating law enforcement agencies and alternative service delivery models; its track record of recommendations accepted by elected decision makers and collective bargaining units; and its public engagement approach and work plan to complete the scope of work; and, its seasoned and astute team,” the staff report reads.

Citygate’s base proposal includes a community-wide survey, stakeholder interviews and Spanish interpretation services for small- and large-scale engagement events.

In other business, the council will receive a report regarding the 2021 Electoral Redistricting Program, which outlines the process for updating the city’s six council electoral districts to reflect 2020 U.S. Census data.

The initial 2021 redistricting process will be conducted and a final map will be adopted by an Independent Redistricting Commission, which is composed of three retired state or federal judges who apply, are willing to serve, are not residents of the county and are qualified voters of the state of California.

There will also be four public hearings before the hearing at which the map is adopted.

The council will also hold a quasi-judicial hearing on the appeal of the Parks and Recreation Commission’s failure to vote to approve, conditionally approve or deny the removal of the Deodar Cedar located in the front yard setback at 2934 Lomita Rd.

A permit is required before the tree can be removed, and Ms. Marilyn Goldman applied for its removal due to accessibility issues while exiting vehicles, traveling over uneven ground and maintenance challenges.

“The Street Tree Advisory Committee provided comments regarding the accessibility issues posed, and noted that it appeared that the issues could be resolved with construction around the tree to allow for a safe walking path, which would not require removal of the tree,” the staff report reads.

However, a majority vote was not reached, and Bob Cunningham appealed “the commission’s failure to vote resulting in approval without condition for the tree removal application on the basis that the tree is in good health and its removal would be a considerable loss to the community.”

Lastly, the council will make appointments to the city’s advisory groups, not including the Community Formation Commission.

There are currently 82 positions available for appointment to various groups.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP.

