Council to explore building size standards

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will receive an update from staff on the development of new building-size standards for multi-unit housing based on lot size.

This shift will allow a maximum building size rather than the previous maximum number of units per lot, otherwise known as floor-to-lot area ratio.

“The intent of the proposed building size standards is to present consistency in community design, provide sensitivity to the city’s historic resources, clarify community expectations and expand opportunities for additional, smaller housing units,” the staff report said.

A working group held an online workshop for the community to provide feedback on building sizes in different parts of the city. The mapping exercise showed pictures of various building sizes and allowed the registrants to drop pins to mark on an interactive map where these building sizes were appropriate.

Staff will then merge that information with other proposed amendments to the Municipal Code to implement the new city-wide standards for apartment and condominium development. The goal is to replace the current Average Unit-Size Density Incentive (AUD) Program, which expires on Aug. 31, 2021.

Staff expects an economic analysis that considers these related work efforts together to cost approximately $60,000.

In addition, on Tuesday morning, the council will hold a special closed meeting to discuss the appointment for the position of Fire Chief.

The closed session will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by the regular council meeting at 2 p.m., which can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at www.santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

