Council to interview commission candidates

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday night to interview candidates for the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

There are three vacant positions on the commission to be filed. Scheduled to interview for the commission on Tuesday are: Edward Holdren; Graciela Rodriguez; Diana Replogle-Purinton; Gregory Husak; Courtney Walton; Emily Gribble; Paul Mocker; and Sacie Furia, according to the staff report.

The council will be asked to select three nominees for appointment by the mayor. Ratification of the mayor’s appointment will come before the Feb. 2 city council meeting.

The council also has the option to reopen the recruitment and search for additional candidates.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. To watch live, visit www.cityofgoleta.org.

