Council to mull Blue Sands setback variance

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss a setback variance request from the Blue Sands Inn during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The Blue Sands Inn, which is located at 421 South Milpas Street, is currently going through the permitting process to remodel the hotel and improve its outdoor common spaces.

As part of this remodel, the applicant is requesting a Street Widening Setback Variance, which would allow for the renovations to extend into the required set back area that is mandated in the city’s Street Widening Setback Ordinance.

According to the existing ordinance, the required street widening setback is 10 feet from the Milpas Street right of way. The ordinance does not allow any structure or fence to be constructed within the setback unless a setback variance is acquired.

The municipal code as it stands allows applicants to submit a variance request if certain property items extend into this set back area. In the case of the Blue Sands Inn, renovators have proposed an outdoor paver patio, a removable gas fire pit, accessible ramps and handrails, a van accessible parking space, landscaping and a monument sign be allowed to extend into this set back area.

After reviewing the applicant’s request, staff from the city’s Transportation, Planning and Parking Division, Engineering Division and Public Works Department are recommending that the Council approve the variance agreement for the accessible ramp and handrails improvements, as this fulfills requirements under the Amercians with Disabilities Act.

In addition, city staff is recommending that the Council does not approve the proposed outdoor dining patio improvements or the ancillary items that would expand into the setback space.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Council will also discuss appointing members to the State Street Advisory Committee, which will oversee the development of the Downtown State Street Area Master Plan.

In March of this year, the Council approved the composition of the SSAC to include three Council members, one Planning Commissioner, one Historic Landmarks Commissioner, at least three members representing property or business owners, seven at large members and two alternatives. The committee will exist for a limited time and members will make recommendations to the City Council about the development of the Master Plan.

Applicant interviews for the committee were held at the end of June, and the Council will be discussing these applicants during Tuesday’s meeting.

Other items on the Council’s Tuesday agenda include:

A discussion about contract amendments with 805 Volleyball Club, iSurf and the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company

An agreement to provide the cities of Carpinteria and Goleta with Rental Housing Mediation Services

Adoption of a resolution granting a utility easement to Southern California Edison on a water resources property at 1501 Tunnel Road

The Council’s regular meeting will convene at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at santabarbarca.gov/cap.

