Counseling center to hold fundraiser at drive-in

The Santa Barbara New Beginnings Counseling Center will show “The Fisher King” (1991) Oct. 22 at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

The benefit will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

The comedy-drama stars local celebrity Jeff Bridges and Robin Williams and follows a radio shock jock as he finds redemption by helping a man whose life he inadvertently shatters. It was written by Richard LaGravenese and directed by Terry Gilliam.

Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit New Beginnings’ programs, services and clients during a time the organization is expecting a rapid growth in need due to the pandemic.

“While we had to postpone our planned fundraiser this year (a theatrical performance of the award-winning show — ‘Every Brilliant Thing’), we are very grateful that we have the opportunity to hold our annual fundraiser at our local drive-In,” according to a statement by the center.

The Santa Barbara New Beginnings Counseling Center provides counseling and supportive services to low-income families and individuals in the community.

For more information, go to the New Beginnings website, sbnbcc.org, where tickets will be sold in a few weeks. You also can contact Development Manager Michael Berton at 805-963-7777, ext. 112, or mberton@sbnbcc.org.

— Brian Mackley