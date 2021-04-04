County: 29 new COVID-19 cases reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 33,297.

No new deaths were reported, and the county’s death toll from the pandemic is at 440. Some 190 cases are considered still infectious.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 10 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 6,239. Of those, 39 cases remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported four new cases on Saturday (3,537 total, 26 active), and the city of Goleta also reported four new cases (1,741 total, 14 active).

Other daily totals included: Isla Vista, three new cases (1,267 total, five active); city of Santa Maria, two new cases (11,208 total, 51 active); Unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two new cases (1,174 total, 17 active); South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, two new cases (1,340 total, 10 active); and Orcutt, one new case (1,767 total, 10 active).

No new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley (two actve) or the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe (six active).

The geographic region of one case was pending on Saturday.

A total of 15 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The county’s 2-1-1 Vaccine Call Center will be closed today and will open on Monday. To reach the call center, dial 2-1-1 and choose option 4.

The Lompoc Valley Medical Center issued an update on Friday regarding its vaccination efforts, which opened to residents 50 and older last week.

LMVC has been onboarded to the state’s MyTurn scheduling and registration system. Blue Shield inadvertently made LVMC “live” on the system before the hospital was ready, resulting in appointments being scheduled through MyTurn for April 12 to 16. April 14 to 16 conflicts with second dose vaccination clinics the hospital already had scheduled, so those who scheduled through MyTurn for April 14 to 16 will be offered rescheduled appointments for April 12 to 13. Those impacted will receive communication directly from MyTurn, officials said.

LVMC will “officially” go live with MyTurn for appointments beginning April 19. Starting April 12, individuals may begin scheduling appointments on MyTurn for the week of April 19. These appointments, starting April 19, will be open to anyone 16 and older, regardless of health condition.

For the first full week of using the MyTurn scheduling and registration system, the hospital will only be doing 250 doses per day to work through any issues with the system.

