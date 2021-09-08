County: 364 cases over weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 364 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, and an additional 78 cases on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, officials reported 169 new cases on Saturday, 88 new cases on Sunday and 107 new cases on Monday. With the addition of Tuesday’s 78 cases, the county ended Labor Day weekend with a total of 684 active infections.

On Tuesday, the department reported 34 new cases in Santa Maria, 15 in Orcutt, 12 in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon and four cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Goleta, two were reported in the South Coast unincorporated areas and the city of Carpinteria, one was reported in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one was reported in the North County unincorporated areas including the City of Guadalupe.

The department reported that 78 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and about 19 of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

As of the latest vaccination data, which has a one-day lag, 74.6% of eligible 12 and older residents have received at least one vaccine dose, 65.9% of that population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county’s entire population, 55.7% of people were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

