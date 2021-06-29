County: 41 COVID-19 cases still active

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials detected one new COVID-19 case Monday.

There are 41 cases still infectious countywide, with at least one case active in each area of the county.

There have been a cumulative 34,659 cases recorded.

The location of Monday’s case is pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 10 patients with COVID-19, and five of those patients are in critical condition.

As of Sunday, 58.4% of residents eligible for the vaccine have received both doses.

— Annelise Hanshaw