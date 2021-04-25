County adds 18 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 34,035.

Some 148 cases remain infectious, and the county has reported a total of 448 deaths associated with the virus.

The city of Santa Maria reported six new cases on Saturday, and has 38 active (11,457 total). The city of Santa Barbara added one new case (28 active, 6,383 total).

A single case was reported in the following areas: South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (13 active, 1,373 total); city of Goleta (16 active, 1,787 total); Isla Vista (15 active, 1,304 total); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota (nine active, 1,207 total); city of Lompoc (eight active, 3,645 total); and Orcutt (five active, 1,813 total).

The geographic region of four cases was pending on Saturday.

A total of 11 people are recovering in local hospitals, including three in the Intensive Care Unit.

— Mitchell White