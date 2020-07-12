County adds 246 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 246 new coronavirus cases Saturday to the state Department of Public Health.

The county’s total number of confirmed cases is now 4,177. The state data does not include a breakdown regarding demographics or the regional areas where new cases have been reported.

A total of 72 patients are being treated at local hospitals, including 25 in the Intensive Care Unit. Nine suspected COVID-19 patients are also being treated at the hospital, with one in the ICU. The state data indicates the county has 73 ICU beds available.

One patient is being treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, while 29 are being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A total of 42 patients were receiving treatment at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to the data.

The county has secured 137 rooms at local hotels to address the COVID-19 impact on the homeless population. Of those, 112 are occupied.